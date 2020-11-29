The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut The RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The RMR Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

