The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $714.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,889,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $146,835,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,211,000 after acquiring an additional 173,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, hitting $735.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $706.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

