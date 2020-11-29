The Transfer Token Trading Up 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 50.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00006071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $49.01 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00375856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.65 or 0.02933391 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.