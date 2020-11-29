Thingschain (TIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,265.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Thingschain has a total market cap of $65,970.86 and approximately $9,265.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,116.95 or 1.00083777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003027 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00075919 BTC.

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

