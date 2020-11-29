Thomas White International Ltd. Decreases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,281 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.1% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,733,000 after purchasing an additional 378,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6,374.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 81,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80,503 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 28.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 55,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 1,171,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,682. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

