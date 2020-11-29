Thomas White International Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.04. 27,040,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,462,629. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

