Thomas White International Ltd. Has $517,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 287,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,577. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

