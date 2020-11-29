Thomas White International Ltd. Has $681,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 324,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

