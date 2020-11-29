Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up 1.2% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 429,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 89.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 107,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after buying an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 84,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,717. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.