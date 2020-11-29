Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.73.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

