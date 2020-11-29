Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 1,339 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. WNS comprises 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.16% of WNS worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WNS by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 842,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.43. 49,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

