Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 357 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thomas White International Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,927,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after acquiring an additional 357,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after acquiring an additional 305,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Diageo by 100.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 264,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.68. 195,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,138. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.