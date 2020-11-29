Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $22,460.64

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $22,460.64 and $22,920.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00417468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002745 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

