thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.80 ($7.99).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €5.56 ($6.55) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.68.

About thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

