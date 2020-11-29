Tidex Token Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $31.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

