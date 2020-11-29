Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Tiffany & Co. has raised its dividend by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Tiffany & Co. has a payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Tiffany & Co. to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

