TigerCash Hits Market Cap of $399,544.90 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $399,544.90 and $2.44 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00841864 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

