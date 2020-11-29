Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) PT Raised to $23.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TITN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $423.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.