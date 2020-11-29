TNC Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.34 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $249.66 million and $5.34 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol.

TNC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

