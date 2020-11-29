Tokenbox Tops One Day Volume of $4,085.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $570,934.06 and $4,085.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00072782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.27 or 0.02931302 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io.

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

