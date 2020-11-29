TokenClub (TCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $766,045.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, FCoin, OKEx and BigONE. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $766,045.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00370881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.57 or 0.02877869 BTC.

TokenClub Token Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, FCoin, OKEx, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

