TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Receives €40.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.50 ($47.64).

Several research firms recently commented on FP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €37.70 ($44.35). 7,522,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.30. TOTAL SE has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.