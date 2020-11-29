Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Transcontinental stock opened at C$19.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.17. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

