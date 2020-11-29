TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $700.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $645.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $563.63.

NYSE TDG opened at $591.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.14 and a 200-day moving average of $471.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,296 shares of company stock worth $77,583,154 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,070,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

