TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) vs. Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Head-To-Head Contrast

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Shift Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $6.12 billion 0.08 $33.35 million ($2.32) -14.13 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

TravelCenters of America has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

TravelCenters of America has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of TravelCenters of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America 0.53% -2.79% -0.48% Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TravelCenters of America and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 1 3 0 2.75 Shift Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00

TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus price target of $31.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.19%. Shift Technologies has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than TravelCenters of America.

Summary

TravelCenters of America beats Shift Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of October 28, 2020, it operated 270 locations in 44 states and Canada primarily under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and TA Express brands; and 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.