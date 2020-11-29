Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post $50.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the lowest is $47.30 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $46.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $198.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $200.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $212.03 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $230.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 188,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,142. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.