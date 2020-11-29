TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.74. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

