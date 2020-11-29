Truegame Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $154,422.77 and approximately $4,492.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00370881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.57 or 0.02877869 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.