Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.22). Twin Disc posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

TWIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 24,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 810,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 110,323 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

