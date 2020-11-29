Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Twitter reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $67,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,176 shares of company stock worth $11,352,920. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 189.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,491,248. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

