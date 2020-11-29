Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

