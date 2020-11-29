U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. U.S. Concrete reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 87,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $619.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $406,008 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

