UBS Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.23 ($74.39).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

BN stock opened at €52.78 ($62.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.56. Danone S.A. has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.