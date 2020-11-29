UBS Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €10.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INGA. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.61 ($10.13).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.