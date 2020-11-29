UBS Group Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $26.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in HP by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after buying an additional 4,296,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in HP by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,134,000 after buying an additional 2,798,133 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

