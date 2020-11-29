Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0345 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $357,259.67 and $522.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

