Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265.83 ($29.60).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 2,325 ($30.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) alerts:

In other Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) news, insider Tony Rice acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($141,037.37).

LON ULE traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,144 ($28.01). 200,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,094.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.