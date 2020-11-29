UMA Price Tops $8.18 (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One UMA token can now be purchased for $8.18 or 0.00044818 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $454.21 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00028335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166396 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00301172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00921689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00466536 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00164945 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,123,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,498,535 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.