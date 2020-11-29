Unify (UNIFY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $361,610.38

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Unify has a market cap of $361,610.38 and approximately $6,312.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unify has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00437972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002739 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

