United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDIRF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

UDIRF remained flat at $$38.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. United Internet has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

