United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $5.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

UMC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,140. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

