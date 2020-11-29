UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $467,885.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00373348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.10 or 0.02891272 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

