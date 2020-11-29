Upfiring Reaches Market Capitalization of $628,668.74 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $628,668.74 and approximately $57,523.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00066653 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000807 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00020839 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

