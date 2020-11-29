Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $17,516.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00503877 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00185276 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000204 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00614292 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000150 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00019530 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,388,552 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

