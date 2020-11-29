Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

UE opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

