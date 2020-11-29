USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.52 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $70.65 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005465 BTC on exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00301514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00923575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00467005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165136 BTC.

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

