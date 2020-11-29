USDX Achieves Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001839 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002696 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008861 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 141.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001765 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000052 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.