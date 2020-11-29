V-ID Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.02939734 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.