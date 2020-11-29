ValuEngine Lowers Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

