Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.8% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,440. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

